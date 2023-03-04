GENEVA — It has been five years since the Hobart Statesmen ice hockey team won the New England Hockey Conference tournament. Tonight they get a shot at that title once again when they aim to sweep Babson College this year in the championship game.
The NEHC title game will played at The Cooler at 7 p.m. The Statesmen enter as the top seed while Babson comes in at No. 3.
Hobart (25-2) is the No. 2 team in the country in this week’s poll. They will square off against current No. 13 Babson.
The Statesmen defeated Babson (17-8-2) in both of their meetings this regular season by the same exact final score of 4-1.
In their most recent meeting back on Jan. 14, first-year forward Ignat Belov led Hobart in scoring with two goals in the contest.
Statesmen graduate forward Zach Tyson recorded a goal against Babson in their first game against one another this year back on Nov. 4 in The Cooler, when Babson was ranked No. 7 nationally at the time.
Tyson is coming into this game after scoring the lone goal during their semifinal victory over Skidmore College.
Hobart has not dropped a single game at home this season, and they expect that to stay true tonight when the final horn sounds.
Win or lose, this Statesmen team is more than prepared for the NCAA tournament that starts up next weekend.