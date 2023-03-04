GENEVA — Watching the No. 2 Hobart Statesmen play for the New England Hockey Conference championship on Saturday night, it was easy to forget that their opponents, Babson, were the defending champions and the No. 13 Division III team in the country. That’s how dominant the 2022-23 NEHC Champions, Hobart College, was in a 5-1 win.
“I felt the guys did exactly what they had to do,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said as he rolled up the NEHC Championship banner. “I think they played hard, played fast, played together; they played Hobart hockey.”
For the second time in program history, the Statesmen are kings of the NEHC and they did so for the first time on home ice. Not since 2016-17 has the team won a championship at The Cooler.
Perhaps it was lessons learned from the previous two tournament games, or maybe that the team was shown footage of the 2003-04 Hobart hockey team that won the ECAC West title prior to the game, but either way, the Statesmen (26-2) came out with their skates on fire.
“Tommy (Fiorentino) came up with the idea of showing the boys a video of our first win here,” Taylor said of the ’03-04 ECAC championship team. “I think it was the right call for guys to see what it was like when we won it in ’04.”
“I can’t even explain it,” Hobart sophomore Luke Aquaro said of winning the championship. “We didn’t really know how important this was to the school until this week. Yesterday, Coach led us into the archives and showed us the 2003-04 class that ended up doing it. After that, we knew how much it meant and had to get another one for all those that come to our games. It feels so good to be able to do it.”
In previous games against Castleton and Skidmore, the Statesmen didn’t find the back of the net until the second period. Against Babson (17-9-2), it took just 2:36 into the game for Jonah Alexander to steal a puck in the slot and fire a shot underneath the arm of Nolan Hildebrand for the game’s first goal. Alexander ended with a goal and two assists for the Statesmen.
Hobart didn’t stop there. The forecheck was the strongest its been all tournament and Babson defensemen had no room to breath in their own end. Any time they got the puck on their sticks, a player in orange and white was either stripping the puck from them or throwing a hit.
But, a big key for the Statesmen was team defense. The team ended with 13 blocked shots.
The relentless forecheck, speed entering the zone and confident play led to two more first period goals by Luke Aquaro and Tanner Daniels.
“You score goals if you play good defense,” Taylor said. “Because if you’re playing good defense you’re going to have more time at the other end of the ice. For me it goes back to the sign on the wall: ‘Commitment to defense and passion for offense.’”
The second period saw Babson come back with more fight. After all, this could very well have been their last game of the season and they were playing for a championship as well. A deflected shot did what few pucks have done all year: it found its way past Hobart goalie Damon Beaver. Though the officials deliberated whether the deflection was the result of a high-stick, the goal ended up counting and Babson was still in the fringes of the game entering the third despite being outshot 34-12 after two periods.
Hobart continued to play tough in the third period and their relentless forecheck was rewarded as captain Zach Tyson cleared the puck on a penalty kill and pursued all the way down the ice. Tyson forced a turnover in the Babson zone and fired a high shot on goal that handcuffed Hildebrand, who failed to snare it in his glove and the puck trickled in for a shorthanded Hobart goal one minute into the third.
The Statesmen were in the driver’s seat and played smart, defensive hockey for the remainder of the game. On a power-play with six minutes to go, Babson pulled Hildebrand for a 6-on-4 advantage. Eight seconds later, Aquaro potted his second into the empty net and a few minutes later, the Hobart bench cleared and helmets, gloves and sticks were thrown into the air to celebrate Hobart’s first NEHC Championship on home ice.
“It’s great for this group and the seniors in this group, with all they’ve accomplished, to be able to walk out with a conference championship trophy,” Taylor said.
The selection show for the NCAA Division III Tournament will be on Monday, and though it is highly likely Hobart will receive a first-round bye, the team doesn’t want to miss a moment together.
“Hopefully, it all works out that we get a bye and we’ll be able to watch (the game) next weekend together to see who we’re up against,” Aquaro said.