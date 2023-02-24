GENEVA — The Hobart Statesmen ice hockey team has not won the New England Hockey Conference tournament since 2018.
The top-seeded Statesmen advanced to this Saturday’s semifinals by taking down the 8-seeded Castleton University last Saturday in the NEHC quarterfinals.
Hobart (24-2) comes into the semifinals ranked No. 2 nationally as they welcome Skidmore College, who is the 5-seed in this year’s conference tournament.
The game is to be played at The Cooler on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Statesmen swept Skidmore in both of their regular season meetings this year, resulting two 4-0 victories.
However, this is the same Skidmore program that defeated Hobart in this exact postseason contest a year ago.
Hobart lost 3-2 to Skidmore in last year’s NEHC semifinals in Geneva.
There are three current Statesmen who carry at least 10 goals scored during this 2022-2023 season coming into this much-anticipated matchup.
Sophomore forward Luke Aquaro leads the team in scoring with 17 goals and 33 points.
Junior forward Jonah Alexander has contributed with 14 goals while first-year forward Ignat Belov has collected 10 goals so far to start his collegiate career.
Hobart is a most likely going to receive an at-large bid to this year’s NCAA tournament but they are two wins shy to come into the big dance with its first conference tournament championship in a half decade.