CANANDAIGUA — Mercy Flight Central hosted its biennial fundraising gala, “Taste for the Race,” Aug. 7, during which the company announced the purchase of four new Leonardo helicopters and a $5,000,000 comprehensive fundraising initiative that includes the “Mercy Flight Central Campaign for Community” to help support the new fleet.
The event raised both awareness and more than $300,000 for Mercy Flight Central’s life-saving, critical care services. Mercy Flight Central also revealed a $1,000,000 contribution from The Sands Family Foundation as the lead gift for the campaign.
Ginny Clark, executive director of the Sands Family Foundation, teamed with Richard Childress to create “Taste for the Race” in 2004. Clark’s family’s history is entwined with that of Mercy Flight Central. Her daughter, Shaunna, was air lifted by Mercy Flight Central 28 years ago and was their first pediatric patient.
When Clark shared Shaunna’s story with her friend, Childress, he immediately offered his help to raise money for Mercy Flight Central — and “Taste for the Race” was born.
“Although Shaunna’s accident happened years ago, Mercy Flight Central will always be a cause close to my heart and it brings me great joy to see so many people join together for the cause,” Clark said. “Our family will be forever grateful to Mercy Flight Central for their speed, skill and compassion when our family needed it most.”
“This community and our friends at Mercy Flight Central are important to us in the NASCAR racing family,” added Childress. “I am personally honored to support ‘Taste for the Race.’ What an incredible evening for such an important resource here in this community!”
To learn more about the Mercy Flight Central Campaign for Community, or to give a gift in support of the new aircraft, contact Jasmine DiSalvo, senior director of development for Mercy Flight Central, at (585) 396-0584.