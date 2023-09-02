CANANDAIGUA — Douglas Merrill will be appointed Sept. 5 to fill the at-large City Council seat vacated by the July resignation of Democrat Renée Sutton.
Merrill was Council’s choice after five applicants were interviewed Aug. 29.
Merrill, a Democrat, will serve until Dec. 31, 2024. He will need to seek election in 2024 if he wants to remain on the nine-member Council and serve the final year of Sutton’s term.
Democrats Eric Frarey and John Squires, along with Republicans James Davern and Karen Serinis, also applied for the vacancy.
Merrill is professor emeritus at Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a biomedical science professor who retired in 2020 after 40 years at RIT. He is a member of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association board, Canandaigua Rotary Club, and the city’s Board of Assessment Review. His term on the latter panel expires Sept. 30, 2024.
Council will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Hurley Building.