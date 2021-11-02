SENECA FALLS — Open auditions for the “Merry Christmas, George Bailey!” radio play will be at 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 103 Fall St.
Seneca Community Players, which produces the play annually for the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival, said the auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Actors need to read roles of the movie characters, many of them multiple roles read by the same actor. Some may need to provide live sound effects as well.
In addition, lookalike, sound-alike street actors are needed to entertain festival visitors by portraying characters from “It’s A Wonderful Life” like George Bailey, Mary Hatch Bailey, Uncle Billy, Mr. Potter, Clarence the angel, Violet Bic, Ernie the cab driver, Bert the cop, Nick the bartender, and Mr. and Mrs. Martini.
Seneca Community Players is adapting the original Lux Radio Theatre version of the movie, including the commercials as they were broadcast originally on March 10, 1947, to create a live, 70-minute show. The show will be performed Dec. 9-12.
For more information, contact director Seth Kennedy at sethcalder3@msn.com.