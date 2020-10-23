WATERLOO — Seven people spoke at an event hosted by First Love Church of God’s Revealed Truth Oct. 17. Most of those are grounded in an unwavering belief in God.
The idea was to incorporate Biblical themes and passages, specifically those in chapter 24 of the Gospel of Matthew, the first book in the New Testament, into the complex world of today.
“We chose for a theme in these perilous times, speaking about these troublesome times,” explained Marcel Gramling, First Love Church’s first lady. “Our subject was it’s time for harvest, just like when everything is dying and the leaves are changing in the fall of the year. Everything dies and grows back.
“Our church was coming out considering that we are ambassadors for Christ, winning souls to Christ, bringing it back to the Biblical understanding of bringing people to Christ.”
The church’s leader, the Rev. Bishop Harry Gramling, headed the list of speakers who gathered outdoors at the Border City Road property. Evangelist Raymond Wiggins, local pastor Darwin Klotzbach, and 21-year-old Jamel Jackson, a youth minister at First Love Church, also took the podium.
Marcel Gramling reiterated that God, faith and Jesus Christ were the central themes of what she and the church hopes will become an annual event.
“We’re not out here to protest Black Lives Matter,” she summarized. “I get that Black lives matter. But I spoke also that when it comes to Christ all lives matter. All souls matter. This is where we’re coming from.
“Our nation was founded on God. Our nation has fallen away from God. We need to take it back.”
Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino, City Manager Sage Gerling, former City Councilor Mark Gramling — Harry and Marcel’s son — and Penn Yan attorney Carl Schwartz Jr. also stepped to the microphone. Marcel Gramling said Valentino and Gerling came “with good community information,” including the ongoing need to wear face coverings, socially distance whenever possible, and abide by all COVID-19 health guidelines.
“I remember going to the mayor and asking him, and Sage Gerling too, we want to move this. We want this to be a movement throughout the city of Geneva,” Marcel said. “We want to take it to the (lakefront) gazebo, to Bicentennial Park, wherever we can take it, move it around so people can hear the message we’re trying to bring, that this world is dying, this world is fading, that the time of Jesus Christ is coming.”