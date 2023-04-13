SENECA FALLS — Michael Kelly says he’d like to think he’d jump into a river to save a drowning woman. That’s what a young Italian immigrant named Antonio Varacalli did on April 12, 1917, earning a posthumous Carnegie Hero Fund Medal and a place in local history.
However, Kelly, a semi-retired funeral home owner and director, has been a hero to the Seneca Falls community in other ways. For that, he will receive the ninth annual Antonio Varacalli Heroism Award at ceremonies set for 11 a.m. Saturday on the Bridge Street Bridge — the same bridge a distraught young woman jumped from 106 years ago in a suicide attempt, only to be saved by Varacalli. Varacalli who was working on construction of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, saved the woman but was not a good swimmer and lost his own life in the process.
Saturday’s ceremonies will honor Varacalli for his heroism and see Kelly receive the award named for him.
“Grief can make most people uncomfortable,” said Allison Kelly, one of the award winner’s daughters who nominated him. “Our father made it his life’s mission to make it as bearable and dignified as possible, always putting his families first.”
The award recognizes Kelly’s dedicated work over the past 30 years helping people in Seneca Falls through his participation in many local charitable groups, events and organizations.
“We are thrilled to be giving the ninth annual Antonio Varacalli Hero Award to Mike,” said Haidee Oropallo of the It’s A Wonderful Life/Antonio Varacalli Day Committee. “Mike’s compassion and eagerness to help people from all walks of life is admirable.”
“It’s quite an honor to be recognized like this, especially for something as meaningful to Seneca Falls,” Kelly said. “I knew I was nominated by my daughter, but surprised to be selected. I’m deeply honored.”
More than 60 students from Elizabeth Cady Stanton School participated in a heroes essay contest, writing about a person who has influenced their life. The essay contest is sponsored by the It’s A Wonderful Life Committee in concert with school Principal Amy Hibbard.
The winners of the essay contest will be recognized on the bridge during the ceremony:
• Grade 3 — Ava Pinckney, first place; Fiona Shore, second place; Tegan Griffith, third place.
• Grade 4 — Dylan Tompkins, first place; Paige Connolly, second place; Ada Sinicropi, third place.
• Grade 5 — Parker Reinwald, first place; Finnegan Clemenson, second place; Randi Polite, third place.
See all winning essays at www.therealbedfordfalls.com.
Saturday also will include the reading of the Antonio Varacalli Day Proclamation by deputy town Supervisor Kaitlyn Laskoski; a heroes blessing by the Rev. Brad Benson of Trinity Episcopal Church; the ringing of the Bells of Bedford Falls; a song by the Mynderse Academy Chorus; the releasing of flowers into the canal; and a visit by the Sprinkle Starship ice cream truck.