SENECA FALLS — Former first lady Michelle Obama and international soccer star Mia Hamm are among nine American women scheduled to be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Oct. 2.
Others in the nine-member Class of 2021 announced Monday are author Octavia Butler, artist Judy Chicago, retired Army Brig. Gen. and motivational speaker Rebecca Halstead, Native American poet Joy Harjo, activist and educator Emily Howland, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi. Butler, Johnson and Howland will be inducted posthumously.
“We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history,” said Kate Bennett, Hall of Fame co-president and induction chair.
The ceremonies are planned for 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the new Hall of Fame, 1 Canal St. Exact details, with COVID-related protocols, if needed, will be announced later.
Here’s a look at the 2021 inductees:
MICHELLE OBAMA: The 44th first lady of the United States, she was the first Black woman to serve in that role, from 2009-17. An advocate, author, attorney, spouse and mother, she has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century. While in the White House, she established herself as a strong advocate for women and girls in America and around the world. She created the program “Let’s Move,” aimed at combating childhood obesity and “Reach Higher” to help students navigate and better understand job opportunities and education.
She also worked with Jill Biden, the current first lady, on the “Joining Forces” initiative to support military veterans and families.
As first lady, she made the White House the “People’s House” and her book “Becoming,” published in 2018, has sold more than 15 million copies, been printed in 24 languages and won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.
MIA HAMM: Hamm retired from professional soccer in 2004 after 17 years, two World Cup championships and two Olympic gold medals, all while serving as the face of a generation of female athletes. She was one of the best soccer players in history. In 1987, at 15, she was the youngest woman ever to play a match for the U.S. senior squad. In 1996, she played forward on the Olympic gold-winning U.S. women’s team in Atlanta.
Hamm continues to serve as an inspiration for young girls looking to compete in athletics. She has maintained an active presence in the soccer community and is an outspoken advocate for Title IX and gender equality.
OCTAVIA BUTLER: In 1995, Butler became the first science fiction writer, and one of the first Black women, to receive a MacArthur Genius Fellowship grant. She is the author of several award-winning novels, including “Parable of the Sower,” a 1993 New York Times Notable Book of the Year. She is acclaimed for her lean prose, strong protagonists and acute social observations that range from the distant past to the near future.
Sales of her books have increased since her death in 2006, especially to people of color and marginalized communities. Scholars note that Butler’s choice to write from the point of view of characters in these communities expanded the science fiction genre to reflect the experience of disenfranchised people.
JUDY CHICAGO: An author, artist, feminist, educator and intellectual whose career spans more than five decades, Chicago is known for her large scale, collaborative art installation pieces about birth, creation and the role of women in history and culture. Her representation of feminist art includes her most well-known project in 1974, “The Dinner Party,” a symbolic history of women in Western civilization. It has been seen by more than a million viewers at 16 exhibits in six countries.
Her first introspective show will open Aug. 28 at the De Young Museum in San Francisco. Her autobiography, with an introduction by Gloria Steinem, will be released in July.
REBECCA HALSTEAD: During her nearly three decade career in the Army, she achieved multiple historic milestones. In 2004, she became the first woman in American history to command in combat at the strategic level when she was promoted to Senior Commanding General for Logistics in Iran. In that role, she led more than 200 multi-disciplined units across 56 bases, providing supply, maintenance, transportation and distribution service support to over 250,000 personnel serving in Iraq.
Halstead graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1981, a member of the second West Point class that included women. She became the first woman graduate of West Point to attain general officer ranking when promoted to brigadier general in 2004. After retiring from the military, she founded a leadership consulting company in 2010.
JOY HARJO: A member of the Mysicoke Nation, Harjo has had a career as a poet, musician, playwright, painter and author. She draws on First Nation storytelling and history, as well as feminist, indigenous and environmental and social justice poetic traditions. She is the author of nine books of poetry, two memoirs, several children’s plays and literary anthologies.
Harjo also has performed on the saxophone and flute and produced several albums. She is a founding board member and chair of the Native Arts & Culture Foundation and is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. She was the 2013 Poet Laureate of the United States, the first Native American to hold that honor. Her signature project while poet laureate was the gathering of the works of contemporary Native poets into a fully digital map.
EMILY HOWLAND: The only “local” inductee, Howland was born in 1827 and died in 1929, living much of her life in the hamlet of Sherwood in Cayuga County, where an elementary school is named after her.
She was born into a family of Quakers and learned the value of human equality. Her father was stationmaster on the Underground Railroad and was an ardent abolitionist against slavery. She taught young Black girls to read and write, worked at several refugee settlements during the Civil War, founded the Howland Chapel School and later in life became active in the women’s suffrage movement. She was one of the first woman directors of the First National Bank of Aurora.
She died at the age of 101.
KATHERINE JOHNSON: A pioneer in racial and gender equality, she was a contributor to one of the nation’s first triumphs in human space flight. In 1939, two years after graduating from historically Black West Virginia State College, Johnson was one of three Black students handpicked to integrate West Virginia University’s graduate school. After graduating from WVU, she went to work at what is known today as NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. and was key mathematician whose calculations of orbital mechanics were critical to the success of the first U.S. space flights. She retired after 33 years at Langley and in 2015, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
In 2019, she was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor and a movie was made about her and other Black women mathematicians who worked on the space program. She died in 2020 at the age of 101.
INDRA NOOYI: The former chairwoman and CEO of PepsiCo., Nooyi has consistently ranked among the world’s most powerful people. During her tenure at PepsiCo, the company grew its revenue by more than 80 percent and its total shareholder return rose 162 percent. Under her leadership, PepsiCo acquired Tropicana Products, merged with Quaker Oats Company and Pepsi’s anchor bottlers and acquiring the Russian company Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods, the largest acquisition in Pepsi’s history.
Nooyi also was the architect of Performance with Purpose, the company’s pledge to do what’s right for the business by being responsive to the needs of the world. That includes delivering more nutritious products, limiting the company’s environmental footprint and empowering its associates and the people in the communities PepsiCo serves.
Hall officials said they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York and will plan carefully to ensure that the in-person portion of induction weekend is safe for all attendees. In addition, the Hall also will provide a live virtual streaming of the ceremony free to the public.
Ticket sales for the ceremony will not be offered until April or May when there is a better understanding of safety protocols for in-person events. Registration for the virtual live stream of the ceremony would become available as the event gets closer.
Hall officials note that the views, beliefs and opinions expressed by inductees do not necessarily represent the views, beliefs and opinions of the Hall of Fame, its members, affiliates, board, donors, volunteers, sponsors or attendees.
Inductees are chosen from a list of women nominated by the public, judged by an inter-disciplinary team of experts across the nominees’ fields and selected for their invaluable contributions to American society in the areas of the arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, philanthropy and science.
The Hall schedules inductions every other year and the 2021 inductions will bring the number of Hall inductees to 302.
This year’s induction will be the first in the Hall’s newly-renovated home in the former Seneca Knitting Mill at 1 Canal St. The Hall was founded in 1969 in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement due to the first women’s rights convention being conducted here in July 1848.