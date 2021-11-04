It was supposed to be a “quiet” year for elections on state and national levels, yet Tuesday’s outcomes resonated from coast to coast.
Voters — specifically Republican voters — offered a clear and unmistakable rebuke of what’s going on in Albany and Washington, D.C.
In our neck of the woods, so few Democrats won contested elections that the whole of them could be wrapped into one paragraph. Take away City Council and mayoral elections in Canandaigua — like Geneva, an Ontario County city that is Democratic-leaning — and it’s downright stunning how the Republicans dominated locally.
In the Times’ four-county readership area, a total of 91 positions, ranging from Wayne County sheriff to town supervisor to town highway superintendent, featured contested elections. This is what happened in those races:
• In Ontario County, 15 candidates that appeared on the Republican line were elected, including three that were cross-endorsed by the Democratic Party. The only Democrats who won were a quartet of Canandaigua City Council candidates.
• In Seneca County, not a single Democrat prevailed; 14 Republicans were elected. In Tyre, Conservative Town Board candidate Timothy Bush leads Republican Henry Bickel by a single vote with absentees still to be counted.
• In Wayne County, Butler supervisor-elect Tommy Mettler, who spearheaded opposition to a sludge plant being built in the town, is an enrolled Republican who ran on the Democratic line. Another GOP winner was cross-endorsed by the Democrats. And, one Conservative was elected. In 39 contested races, no Democrats won.
• In Yates County, Republicans were chosen to fill 16 of the 18 contested positions. Torrey supervisor-elect Peter Martini was one of two Democrats chosen; the other was a three-way race for two town council seats that featured two Democrats and one Republican.
Pinpointing exactly why the GOP domination happened is to understand that what occurred in the Finger Lakes is more than a referendum on our local governments.
Of course, in Seneca Falls, where voters handed the Town Board a 4-1 Republican majority, the contentious issue that is the Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill played a significant role. Again, though, it’s more than that, and the Democratic candidates in our area felt the wrath.
It’s rather apparent a large percentage of folks — here and everywhere — are not happy with our state and federal leaders.
At the state level, the three most controversial ballot proposals — amending the apportionment and redistricting process, eliminating 10-day advance voter registration requirement, and authorizing no-excuse absentee ballot voting — were defeated, each by a margin of at least 10 percentage points.
At the federal level, an infrastructure bill packed with spending and earmarks that a lot of people don’t like is stalled to the point where it’s unlikely to pass in its current form. Gas and heating prices are spiking. Anti-Biden sentiment seems to be rising too.
If the 2021 general election offers any sort of foreshadowing, Democrats have plenty of work to do to avoid a mid-term debacle in Washington next year. And, it no longer seems like a sure thing a Democrat will be elected as New York’s next governor.