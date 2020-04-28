MIDDLESEX — A local man died Friday, the result of a lawn-mowing accident at his home.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Gary P. Hoffman, 67, of South Lake Road, was riding on his mower about 4:30 p.m. when it overturned on an embankment, trapping him underneath. A neighbor heard calls for help and used a tractor to free Hoffman, who was not conscious or breathing when deputies and other emergency personnel arrived. Spike said responders attempted life-saving measures.
Mercy Flight flew Hoffman to F.F. Thompson in Canandaigua, where he was pronounced dead.
Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, the Rushville Fire Department and Medic 55 assisted at the scene.