PHELPS — Voters in the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District approved a $15.6 million capital project Tuesday overwhelmingly.
The final tally was 307 in favor and 72 opposed.
Superintendent Matt Sickles said the project will address a variety of facility needs on the Midlakes campus, and improve the learning experience for students.
“We appreciate everyone who took time out of their busy holiday schedules to vote today,” Sickles said. “We are grateful to live in and serve a community that not only values and supports its students, but also the educational program our entire staff works so hard to deliver each and every day.”
The project has no new tax impact. State building aid will pay for about 78 percent of the project, with the remainder financed through reserves.
The project addresses the following:
• Replacing boilers and making other mechanical improvements to schools.
• Modernizing a high school woodshop class and culinary arts room.
• Renovating and reconfiguring secondary school music areas, and moving the middle school cafeteria closer to the kitchen and serving areas.
• Making repairs to the bus garage and maintenance barn.
• Adding an on-campus fueling station and a covered salt storage facility.
• Adding more parking at the elementary school, and redesigning the bus loop and parent drop-off areas.
• Repairing the “crown” and fixing drainage issues on the football/lacrosse field.
• Upgrading auditorium lighting.
• Renovating outdated restroom areas.
Rochester-based Edge Architecture will begin detailed design work on the project, which will be reviewed by the state Department of Education before being sent to bid. Construction is expected to begin during the 2022-23 school year.