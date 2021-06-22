PHELPS — A school-wide campaign had families and community members literally running to Midlakes Elementary School to donate footwear while helping to teach students an important lesson in empathy.
As part of the school’s continuing focus on social-emotional development, Dean of Students Pete Czerkas and school counselor Anna Corrente wanted students to step into someone else’s shoes to better understand how they are feeling. They took that idea and turned it into a campaign with school staff and families to collect gently worn shoes. About 450 pairs of shoes, sneakers, sandals, and other footwear were dropped off at the school this spring.
“As soon as we put it out there, we had families dropping off garbage bags full of shoes,” Czerkas said. “We also had families in need who reached out and said, ‘Hey, if you have these sizes can you bring my child some or go down and see if there are any shoes that fit them?’ ”
The response from the community was overwhelming, Corrente said.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Pete had a bin and it turned into two bins, and then it was shoes overflowing in the foyer.”
Midlakes’ chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society — 44 students selected for their character, leadership, commitment to service, and academics success — sprang into action. Co-advisers Heather Bradley and Erin Altman helped store and sort the shoes. They also organized a two-hour “Super Shoe Saturday” where those in need could discretely search for shoes.
While students helped set up and clean up, they did not attend the event.
“After setting up the shoes, the whole driveway was covered and once we got back to school it was almost empty,” said Nick Hunter, a sixth-grader and NEHS member. “It makes me happy because all of these kids got brand-new shoes and we were able to help them out.”
Nick’s twin sister, Natalie, also a NEHS member, also helped during the shoe pickup event.
“It really makes me feel great,” she said. “Some people may not be able to afford new shoes and being able to help make their lives better is very rewarding.”
NEHS member Jorge Garcia hopes “Super Shoe Saturday” is just the beginning for those in need.
“There are many people who might be struggling, and those shoes will help them in many ways,” Garcia said. “It can make a difference and it can open up other people’s minds to be nice and to help each other. There aren’t that many people who always do that so if we can demonstrate kindness, other people may follow the same path and do nice things.”