BUFFALO — It should come as no surprise that computers are in many devices we use, and those devices can be complex or simple — ranging from medical equipment to coffee makers.
Grant Iraci believes he can make those computers more reliable.
Iraci, a 2015 Midlakes High School graduate and now a PhD student in the department of computer science and engineering at the University at Buffalo, was recently awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.
The highly sought-after award provides a three-year annual stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 cost of education allowance for tuition and fees paid to the student’s college or university. The fellowships, which provide students freedom to do the research of their choice, are among the most competitive for graduate students in the United States.
“I’m very honored to get this fellowship,” Iraci said by phone from the Buffalo suburb of Amherst, where he lives.
The son of Kim and Sam Iraci of Phelps, Iraci graduated summa cum laude in 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in computer science and mathematics from Buffalo. During his undergraduate days he did engineering research at UB’s Nanosatellite Laboratory, which works with the Air Force and NASA to build small satellites from concept to launch.
He also did hands-on work with students in science classes at Buffalo public schools through a partnership led by UB. He was a Presidential Fellowship and Presidential Scholarship recipient at UB, as well as an honors student.
Iraci spent a summer at the Institute for Software Research at Carnegie Mellon University, where he took part in an NSF-funded Research Experiences for Undergraduates program. He also volunteered in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) outreach programs at Wood Library in Canandaigua.
A first-year PhD student, Iraci’s research interests involve the design of programming languages used in embedded computers. He said those computers could be in airplanes, anti-lock brakes on a vehicle or even the household toaster oven.
“This stuff is really interesting to me, and there is room for improvement,” Iraci said. “Right now, my loose plan is academia — research and possibly teaching.”
Iraci is one of seven UB students to get the NSF fellowship. Others are from Penfield, Irondequoit, Johnson City and Williamsville.
Inspired by life experiences that range from laboratory research to volunteering abroad, this year’s UB fellowship winners plan to pursue research in areas that range from designing low-cost water desalination systems to developing technologies for plasma propulsion engines in space vehicles.
“It is deeply gratifying to see so many students from UB win this prestigious award. It confirms what we already know about our students’ immense potential and talent,” said Graham Hammill, vice provost for academic affairs and dean of the Graduate School at UB. “Fellowships like the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship recognize our students’ achievements and will help them succeed in their education and beyond.”