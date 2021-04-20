ALFRED — A Midlakes High School graduate attending Alfred State College has been named a recipient of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
Hunter DeJonge was among 135 students statewide honored by SUNY in a virtual ceremony. Senior Advisor to the Chancellor and Student Advocate Dr. John Graham served as the emcee for this year’s event. Assembly member Alicia Hyndman, a SUNY New Paltz graduate, was the keynote speaker.
This year’s CASE ceremony introduced four new award categories: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Military Service; Overcoming the Odds; and Special Service.
“Our students have sacrificed so much over the last 13 months,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that we mark the milestones and celebrate the brilliance, vision, resilience, and community stewardship of SUNY’s best and brightest.”
DeJonge, a construction management student from Clifton Springs who graduated from Midlakes in 2016, has earned his OSHA 30 Safety, American Concrete Institute Concrete Testing, and Procore CM Management Software certifications. He has served as an Alfred State College residence hall assistant for one year. DeJonge is the winner of the prestigious Riley Memorial Scholarship and the Southern Tier Builders Scholarship.
After completing the ROTC program in May 2021, he will be commissioned as an Army second lieutenant.
DeJonge has accepted a full-time job offer from Danforth Co. after graduation.
The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence was created in 1997 to recognize students who have best demonstrated, and have been recognized for, the integration of academic excellence with accomplishments in the areas of leadership, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts, campus involvement, or career achievement, and with this year’s awards, the addition of diversity, equity, & inclusion; military service; perseverance; and special service in relation to COVID-19.