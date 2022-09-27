PHELPS — The new superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district will be starting next month.
Nicholas Ganster, currently principal at Newark High School, was appointed Midlakes superintendent by the school board during a special meeting earlier this month. His first day will be Oct. 11.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the next superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District,” Ganster said in a news release. “I’m excited to serve the school community and work collaboratively with students, families, staff and the greater community to support our students as they learn and grow along their path to excellence in Midlakes and beyond. I can’t wait to meet everyone.”
Ganster succeeds Matt Sickles, who left Midlakes after five years to become superintendent of the Cobleskill-Richmondville school district.
Before going to Newark, Ganster was high school/middle school principal in the Marion school district, an assistant principal in Newark, and a chemistry/physics teacher at Clyde-Savannah.
Midlakes officials said throughout his career, Ganster has sought to instill the values of lifelong learning for all students, faculty and staff.
“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Ganster to our Midlakes community,” said Tracy Altman, Midlakes school board president. “During this extensive interview process, the board worked with different stakeholder groups and survey data to guide our decision-making. Throughout this process, it was clear that the school community was interested in an instructional leader who could foster strong relationships while enhancing opportunities for students and the community. The Board of Education is confident that the experience and dedication Mr. Ganster brings to the position will support and continue to grow our district’s mission and commitment to all students.”