PHELPS — After five years, the superintendent of the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district is leaving to take the same job in another part of the state.
Matt Sickles, Midlakes schools boss since the fall of 2017, was approved Thursday as superintendent of the Cobleskill-Richmondville school district. Before coming to Midlakes he was a teacher and administrator in the state’s Capital region, where he also grew up.
“To say this is a bittersweet moment is an incredible understatement. I am looking forward to moving closer to my family, but it will also be difficult for me to leave Midlakes,” Sickles said in a press release. “I have enjoyed my nearly five years as part of this caring community. I will always be grateful for the amazing people I have had the pleasure to work with and proud of the work we have done together on behalf of our students.”
Midlakes school board President Jake Amidon thanked Sickles for his “tireless dedication and service” and said the board has started the search for a new superintendent.
“Matt’s departure is a tremendous loss for our school community, and he will be greatly missed,” Amidon said. “I do want our entire Midlakes school family to know that we will do everything we can to keep you informed of our search for the best possible candidate to serve our district for years to come.”
Amidon credited Sickles with helping the district with its strategic plan, a capital improvement project, several fiscally responsible budgets, and plans that improved academic and social/emotional support to close learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sickles will start his new job Sept. 1. Amidon said Sickles will work in the Midlakes district for much of the summer, and the school board will work with Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES to find a new superintendent.
“The Board of Education is confident that we will find a talented leader representing our values who will continue to make student success a priority while working with all our stakeholder groups,” Amidon said.