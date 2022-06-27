Ed. note: This is the sixth article in a monthly series the Finger Lakes Times is writing on the faculty and staff at Cornell AgriTech, and how their work impacts our way of life.
GENEVA — Mike Quade is only 27, so it’s hard to predict what his mark on the Finger Lakes region’s agricultural and scientific landscape will be when all is said and done.
Based on some of his mentors, he may well have a notable career.
Perhaps at the top of that list: Hermann Wiemer. Before joining Cornell AgriTech last year, Quade was nursery administrator at the namesake’s vineyard and winery in Yates County.
“One of the biggest things I learned from Hermann is you should never think the answer is no until you try it yourself,” Quade said during a recent phone interview. “When Hermann first came over from Germany, he had big ideas about grafting European vinifera vines onto American rootstock. It had never been done before, and he was truly a pioneer. Others said it would never work, but he tried anyway. Well, here we are 60 years later, and it’s working not just in New York, but across the country.”
Also on that list is Bruce Reisch, a renowned member of the Cornell University faculty best known for developing numerous new grape varieties during an illustrious, 40-plus-year career that is still going strong. Reisch was Quade’s advisor while the latter was earning a master’s degree in horticulture from Cornell.
“Most people might be lucky in their whole career to generate two or three new varieties. I think Bruce has done a few more than that,” Quade said with a laugh. “I learned from Bruce there is a lot of patience needed in the plant-breeding game. Bruce has been breeding grapes for longer than I’ve been alive.”
Then there is Jason Londo, who Quade called a “brilliant” U.S. Department of Agriculture geneticist-turned Cornell professor who studies cold tolerance in grapevines.
“I learned the ins and outs of plant breeding and how researchers are keeping up with the demands of a growing population through ingenious uses of the tools that nature provides,” Quade said.
Now Quade is a lab technician for Larry Smart, a plant geneticist and breeder who has been leading Cornell’s cutting-edge hemp research. Quade got the job after competing his degree from Cornell and wanted to stay in the AgriTech community.
“I had met Larry once during a tour of the Geneva campus ... and saw his hemp-breeding program firsthand during its infancy, so it is incredible to see how far it has come in just a few short years,” he said.
Not bad for a Finger Lakes native — Quade hails from Hammondsport — who grew up on the east side of Keuka Lake, in the heart of wine country.
“I’ve always had a passion for being out in nature — enjoying hikes, gardening, and most recently exploring the wonderful world of growing cut flowers,” he said. “I’ve never been satisfied with the simple explanations. I’ve always wondered why things are the way they are — much to my parent’s exasperation in my earlier years. I’m fairly certain ‘why’ was the first word I learned.”
Quade earned a bachelor’s degree in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Rochester. During a semester abroad he traveled to the famed Galapagos Islands.
“That helped open my eyes to the myriad tools and designs that nature has,” he said. “I realized that these are tools that scientists can use to better humanity and give back to our planet Earth.”
During a summer break from college, an aunt who worked at Wiemer got Quade a job washing wine-tasting glasses at the winery. That led to his full-time vineyard job at Wiemer, after he earned his degree.
“I became fascinated with all the different varieties of grapes and the root grafting process that allows them to grow in our native soils,” he said. “It was so exciting to speak with people from all walks of life — from large commercial growers to folks just starting out — about which vines would do well for their various soil types and climates.”
Quade said he began to think like a plant breeder while working with Reisch and Londo.
While the transition from grapes to hemp isn’t the most straightforward, helping Smart and working with regulatory hurdles when it comes to hemp has been a challenge he embraces.
“It has been an amazing opportunity for me to apply my scientific skills and curiosity to a plant that is akin to the ‘Wild Wild West,’ ” he said. “I feel the research I’m doing here in the Smart Lab at Cornell AgriTech is not only finding answers to valuable questions, but discovering things we never even would have thought to ask about a crop that has the growing potential to change the world.”