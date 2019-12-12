WATERLOO — Members of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department voted to re-elect Mike Reese as fire chief for 2020.
However, the Village Board must approve that recommendation. By a 4-0 vote at Monday’s meeting, trustees did not accept the recommendation that Reese continue as fire chief.
All other officers elected and recommended were approved.
The board met in executive session to discuss the fire department’s recommendations for officers. Reportedly, there were undisclosed issues with Reese that resulted in the board’s action.
Mayor Jack O’Connor and Village Administrator Don Northrup declined to comment on the closed-door session. Reese, who has been chief for 10 years, also declined to comment “at this time,” saying he may have a statement later.
Reese noted that he will remain a member of the department.
Fire department Capt. Mark Marquart said members met Tuesday to discuss the position of chief.
“There will be a statement issued as soon as we figure it out,” Marquart said while acknowledging his surprise at the Village Board’s action.