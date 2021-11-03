LYONS — Rob Milby’s climb up the ladder at the Wayne County sheriff’s office will continue.
Milby, a Palmyra resident, was elected the county’s next sheriff by a convincing margin Tuesday. According to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections, Milby earned 11,353 votes to 5,781 for challenger Steve MacNeal.
Milby did not respond to a request for comment on the election.
The race was a rematch from a Republican primary in June, which Milby also won decisively. MacNeal ran on the Democratic line in the general election.
Milby, a 26-year veteran at the sheriff’s office and currently its administrative chief deputy, will succeed three-term Sheriff Barry Virts. Virts announced last year he would not seek another four years in office.
Milby, 54, began his law enforcement career as a patrolman for the Holley Police Department in 1991 and was a police officer in Saugerties, Ulster County, in 1994. He was hired as a road patrol deputy in Wayne County in 1995. He also was a Lyons police officer for several years during his early years in the sheriff’s office.
He was promoted to road patrol sergeant for the sheriff’s office in 1999 and assigned to the department’s drug task force/criminal investigations division in 2003. He was promoted to road patrol lieutenant in 2007 and lieutenant of criminal investigations in 2015.
MacNeal, 44, a Walworth resident, began his career as a Wayne County deputy in 1998 and transferred to the Irondequoit Police Department in 2002. He moved to the Macedon Police Department in 2014, where he serves as administrative sergeant.
MacNeal did not respond to a request for comment on the election.