CANANDAIGUA — The massive expansion and modernization project at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center reached another milestone Thursday.
In a news release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the more than $320 million project, said the final structural beam was placed atop the community center building (Building 62) by the project team during a ceremony.
“The Canandaigua MVA major construction project is part of VA’s modernization efforts to ensure state-of-the-art facilities for the veterans we serve,” said Shawn De Fries, acting medical center director for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, which includes the Canandaigua site. “Phase 2, which we are celebrating the beam topping for this week, constructs brand new cottages (small houses) for our Community Living Center residents. These new cottages will ensure a homelike environment and great experience for our residents.”
Phase 2 of the project was awarded for $176.2 million to Pike Co. and Hueber-Breuer Construction Joint Venture. It includes demolition of Buildings 33 and 34 to support construction of a 96-bed Community Living Center complex, Community Center Building and Building N loading dock, in addition to renovations to Buildings 3 and 9 to support the Phase 1 outpatient clinic.
The first phase of the project began several years ago. The main feature is the three-story, 84,200-square-foot outpatient clinic on undeveloped space between Buildings 1 and 2.
Officials said the impact of the VA project will be felt by the approximately 65,000 veterans living in the area.
The practice of “topping out” a new building can be traced to the ancient Scandinavian religious rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits displaced in its construction. Officials said the practice shows commitment to others and that each stakeholder is part of the backbone of the structure.
Phase 1 of the project was awarded to Pike PJ Dick, totaling $142.8 million, and includes construction of the outpatient clinic, chiller plant/emergency generator building, and temporary facilities (kitchen and laboratory). It also renovates Buildings 1 and 2 into the outpatient clinic, partial demolition of Building 2 and site utility system upgrades.
Construction on both phases is expected to be completed around December 2024.