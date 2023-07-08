ALBANY — A host of area governments have received state funding to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday,
Hochul said more than $516 million in assistance is available through the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative, which she said supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding, along with a host of other goals.
“New York state is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Hochul said.
Under the state’s $32.8 billion capital plan adopted last year, $1 billion was committed to BRIDGE NY, which Hochul said effectively doubled the size of the program.
The state said the awards announced were selected based on input from regional and metropolitan planning organizations — in the Finger Lakes it’s the Genesee Transportation Council — and the funding will support all phases of project delivery, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Wayne County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Rooney, who is president of the New York State County Highway Superintendents Association, praised the BRIDGE NY program.
“Considering that local governments are responsible for the maintenance of 87% of the roads and over half the bridges in the state, BRIDGE NY funding is vital to county highway departments’ efforts to maintain, rehabilitate and enhance the resiliency of our vast systems of bridges and culverts on these local roads,” he said. “Now, thanks to the governor’s budget initiatives, the newest Five-Year Transportation Capital Plan and support from legislative leaders, funding levels for BRIDGE NY have doubled. This will enable counties to address more of these critical infrastructure needs that otherwise would be unfunded or delayed. NYSCHSA commends Gov. Kathy Hochul and Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for their partnership and strong support of state funding for local road and bridge programs for the benefit and safety of the traveling public.”
In the Finger Lakes, $39.7 million was awarded, including:
• $2.5 million to the town of Ovid for the replacement of the Wyers Point Road bridge over Groves Creek, Seneca County.
• $1.2 million to Seneca County for the replacement of the County House Road culvert carrying the tributary to Silver Creek.
• $1.5 million to the town of Canandaigua for the replacement of the Seneca Point Road culvert carrying the tributary to Canandaigua Lake, Ontario County.
• $1.5 million to the village of Shortsville for the replacement of the Water Street culvert carrying the tributary to Padelford Brook, Ontario County.
• $1.5 million to Ontario County for the replacement of the County Road 12 culvert carrying the tributary to Canandaigua Lake.
• $597,000 to the village of Newark for the rehabilitation of the East Avenue bridge over Erie Canal.
• $346,000 to the village of Newark for the replacement of the Peirson Avenue culvert, Wayne County.
• $1 million to Yates County to replace the decking on the Preemption Road bridge over Kashong Creek.