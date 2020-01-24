ALBANY — A number of state highways in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties that the state said have suffered damage from extreme weather are getting money for repairs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.
The regional paving projects, totaling in the millions of dollars, are part of $151 million being spent statewide on 95 such projects and 1,013 lane miles of pavement across the state. The funding includes at least one project in every county and New York City, Cuomo’s office said.
The regional projects getting funding are as follows:
• $2.9 million for Route 96A from north of Kennedy Road to Woodworth Road in Seneca County;
• $850,000 for Route 89 south of Ernsberger Road to south of Canoga Road in Seneca County;
• $1.6 million for Route 14A from the Yates County line to Routes 5&20 in Ontario County;
• $566,000 for Route 31 from the village of Palmyra to the village of Newark in Wayne County;
• $625,000 for Route 245/364 in Middlesex in Yates County;
• $1.4 million for Route 318 from Route 14 to Route 414 in Seneca and Ontario counties.
Cuomo said the new funding is provided through the PAVE NY Initiative and is in addition to $743 million in direct state aid provided for local road and bridge projects for approximately 3,700 lane miles of road across the state.
“New York continues to make nation-leading investments in the renewal and modernization of the state’s roads, bridges, transit systems and airports,” Cuomo said. “These investments are laying the foundation to ensure sustained growth throughout the 21st century in tourism, business and workforce development and economic opportunities.”
Cuomo’s office said the state’s “sustained investment” in infrastructure will enhance highway safety and reduce roadway roughness, making these pavements more fuel efficient. The infrastructure funding is supported through the state Department of Transportation’s five-year capital plan.
The state urged motorists to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
To learn more about the Move Over law, go to www.ny.gov/workzonesafety.
Additionally, motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY app.