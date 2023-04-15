ALBANY — Lots of folks looked to the outdoors during the pandemic for safe recreational options, and New York’s trails were benefactors, the state Canal Corp. and a trail advocacy organization outlined in its new report.
“Who’s on the Trail 2022: Canalway Trail,” from Parks & Trails New York and the Canal Corp., estimates the Canalway Trail system receives roughly 3.55 million visits per year. That’s based on electronic counters installed at 24 locations along the Erie and Champlain canalway trails over the past five years, including one in Macedon.
In 2022, the 360-mile Erie Canalway Trail between Albany and Buffalo received approximately 3.37 million visits per year. Parks & Trails and the Canal Corp. said use peaked during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has remained strong since then. The report estimates the Canalway Trail system as a whole received more than 10 million visits since 2020.
“The Canalway Trail system was a vital resource for many New Yorkers during the pandemic, with nearly 80% of the Upstate New York population living within 25 miles of the Erie Canalway Trail,” the Canal Corp. and Parks & Trails said in a news release. “For many communities, the trail served as an outlet for safe, local recreation. Data from this year’s report demonstrates that those who discovered the trail during the height of the pandemic continue to come back, having worked canal recreation into their post-pandemic routines.”
In 2022, electronic trail counters to track the number of visitors were placed at 10 spots on the Erie and Champlain trails. They were augmented by additional electronic counts performed by two partner organizations, the Genesee Transportation Council and the Hudson River Valley Greenway, at three and two locations along the Erie and Champlain Canalway Trails respectively, the two agencies said. Additionally, manual counts were conducted by volunteers at six additional locations along the Erie Canalway Trail to better understand the types of visitors using the trail at each location, they said.
One of the electronic counters was installed at Lock 30 in Macedon, and it estimates that annual use was over 34,000 in data collected April 2021 to May 2022. As expected, use peaked in the summer months in Macedon, with 6,320 users in June, 7,363 in July, and 10,389 in August. The report notes that most count locations experienced the heaviest use on weekends and holidays, “suggesting the trail is particularly popular for recreational activities.”
The summer season (between June 21 and Sept. 20) showed the highest use at all count locations, but the trail saw sustained levels of use all year long, the report says.
“Our scenic Erie and Champlain Canalway Trails are havens for recreation across Upstate New York, and I am thrilled that so many outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities continue to utilize our trails for hiking, biking, and adventure,” Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton said. “Continued investment into these trails is a top priority of the Canal Corporation that ensures all visitors have safe access to the state’s most bucolic landscapes and amenities found in canalside communities for generations to come.”
Added Parks & Trails New York Executive Director Paul Steely White: “The Canalway Trail is an incredibly valuable asset, providing easy access to recreation for millions of New Yorkers, while serving as a world-class destination for visitors from around the world. As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clear that the investments made to the Empire State Trail system are paying off.”
To view the full report, go to https://bit.ly/3KoftGw.