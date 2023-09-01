BRANCHPORT — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer soaked in plenty of applause in this Yates County hamlet Wednesday when he announced $3.6 million in potential federal funding for two area projects.
Schumer also got a few claps — and plenty of laughs — when he talked about the condition of a Keuka College sweatshirt he received as a gift years ago.
“It’s green and kind of grungy,” Schumer said, admitting he spilled some hot dog toppings on it some time ago. “Do you have a new one for me?”
On cue, college President Amy Storey — carrying a Keuka gift bag — walked up to the lectern and presented Schumer with a new sweatshirt.
“It’s not green, but it’s still nice,” Schumer said, getting some more laughs from the crowd. “I promise not to eat a hot dog when I am wearing this.”
Moments earlier, Schumer announced he had secured $2 million in Senate funding for the Saunders Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport and $1.6 for a new rural community outpatient clinic at Keuka College. The latter will provide low-cost healthcare for an estimated 1,000 people per year and train students who want to go into nursing and healthcare professions.
“This funding is two shots in the arm for Yates County,” said Schumer, noting he has been to the county more than 25 times during his nearly 25 years in the Senate. “It’s always good to be here. I made a promise to Yates County residents that I would work as hard for the county in my fifth term as I did in my first term. We have had a lot of success stories here in Yates County.”
The museum, at the site of the former Branchport Elementary School, has existed for nearly 15 years, but almost all of its programs to date have been outdoor-based. The $2 million in funding, if approved by the House of Representatives, is expected to be a key part of the demolition/construction project that Natalie Payne, the museum’s executive director, could begin as early as next month.
“The Saunders Finger Lakes Museum project is a destination that will be second to none ... and will generate an increased sense of pride and awareness for our region and its freshwater resources/lakes, and provide cultural and natural history knowledge and appreciation for the greater Finger Lakes and New York state,” said Payne, adding that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also played a role in the funding. “Our 30-acre campus will be a place for enjoyment, education and inspiration throughout all seasons for youth, families, adults, and the increasing tourist and resident populations surrounding our 11 Finger Lakes.”
“Bringing these federal dollars to the Finger Lakes will help revitalize the tourism industry and improve public health in the region,” Gillibrand said in a press release. “This vital funding will provide Yates County with a historic new tourism destination and will help ensure that residents don’t face dangerous health care worker shortages.”
The planned outpatient clinic at Keuka College will provide primary care, counseling, athletic training, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and wellness coaching. It will serve the general and college community, and is expected to increase enrollment at Keuka and provide clinical training opportunities to about 100 students per year.
“The clinic proposed by Keuka College would fill a vital role in an area of New York state with limited access to medical services,” Storey said. “We are thankful for Sen. Schumer’s recognition of the need for additional wellness resources in Yates County and for his efforts to secure congressional support for a project that would serve thousands throughout our community.”
Schumer and Storey noted that Keuka College has a long history of health and human service majors like nursing, occupational therapy, and social work. It’s estimated about 70% of Keuka College alumni end up living in New York after starting a career.