MILO — Town Supervisor Leslie Church is firing back against an audit critical of the Town Board's financial management.
"While we agree that you raise some good points, we disagree with your opinion that the board has not effectively managed the financial conditions of the town," Church said in a letter to the state Comptroller's Office. "We are a fiscally conservative board that takes the town's financial affairs seriously."
The audit was posted on the comptroller's website in April. The report claimed the board did not have realistic budgets for each of its funds from 2017-20, or multiyear plans to address fund balances and reserves. The comptroller's office also called the unrestricted balances for the town's general, highway and water funds excessive, ranging from 97% to 178% of 2020 expenditures.
Among the office's recommendations were using surplus funds for one-time expenditures and/or reducing property taxes.
In response, Church said the board has an informal capital plan for its highway equipment, and fund balances are reviewed annually by the board and discussed at public meetings. She added that the board works with a certified accounting firm to manage a conservative budget, and noted the town has not exceeded the state's property tax cap.
"We have made it a priority not to burden our taxpayers with debt," she said. "Through planning, the town has been able to replace (highway) equipment without relying on long-term financing."
Church also noted that in 2016, the town was awarded a $450,000 state grant for a sewer extension project along Bath Road, largely to serve the Yates County Airport. She said the project could lead to economic development in the area.
"To date, we have not received word from the state to confirm if this grant will be honored," she said. "In good faith, the town moved forward on this project but without confirmation from the state, excess fund balances were not placed in reserves so the town could be in a position to finance the project internally."