CLIFTON SPRINGS — A religious epiphany coupled with a keen interest in hydrotherapy and homeopathy set Dr. Henry Foster on a path that would create a village renowned for its healing waters.
Foster’s vision of health care in the 1800s also lay the roots for the eventual development of Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
As his 200th birthday approaches, Clifton Springs will celebrate Foster with a festival for him Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the front porch and lawn of the Foster Cottage Museum at 9 E. Main St. The cottage was home to him and his family when they lived in Clifton Springs.
The day also will feature the unveiling of a New York stat4e historic marker in Foster’s honor in front of the Spa Apartments, children’s activities, a birthday cake, various exhibits at the museum, an ice cream social and a pulled pork dinner and a raffle, as well as other activities.
The Rev. Les Moore of Wellspring Church in the village will portray Foster. Moore previously was the pastor at Clifton Spa Chapel, which Foster founded in 1850; Moore says he follows Foster’s footstep, concentrating on revival, restoration and healing.
Back to that epiphany.
Foster, who was born in Vermont in 1821, had a strong religious outlook and a sense of purpose. He moved to Ohio where both his brother and brother-in-law were doctors. Foster learned homeopathy and hydrotherapy from them, went to medical school himself and after graduating, took a position at a water-cure facility near Utica. He was considering positions at other facilities, when he said God turned his heart.
Foster wrote later that he believed that God had planned the Clifton Springs facility “long before I lived, so he finally chose me, and some others with me, to develop what you now see.”
In 1849, Foster purchased Clifton Springs’ sulphur springs and 10 acres around it. He’d heard the springs had curative powers. He built a wooden “water cure” and opened it the next year, to a waiting line of patients. He charged guests about $6 a week for room, board and medical care.
It was so popular that it expanded quickly, several times. In 1854, it became known as the Clifton Springs Water Cure and then in 1871 as the Clifton Springs Sanitarium Company. It offered many different water therapies, including Turkish and salt baths. Treatments followed along with Foster’s commitment to body, spirit and soul.
In 1882, Foster began construction of what would eventually become the Spa Apartments., but was then called the San. As he made it into a state-of-the-art hospital for its time, Foster took his holistic approach, mixed it with modern medicine and added a component that also addressed mental health, a field in which he was considered a pioneer.
The building’s chapel, which was used in Foster’s time for daily services for patients and staff, still provides a spiritual haven with its stained-glass windows and Tiffany mosaic of the Last Supper over the altar. After Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic was built behind the San, it became apartments for senior citizens.
The hospital, a few years ago, brought back Foster’s traditional water therapies, which had stopped about about 1951. They, and other complementary and alternative therapies are offered at The Springs of Clifton Integrated Health Department.
Acupuncture, ayurveda, massage therapy, a spa for kids, mineral baths and more are available at the Springs, which is a division of Rochester Regional Health. It restores a tradition and that surely would have pleased Foster, Village Historian John Connors said.
“The then ‘new hospital’ continued Dr. Foster’s legacy of providing the best care possible to all who entered,” Connors said. “His mission of treating the whole person — body, mind and spirit — continued on and set Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic apart as the holistic hospital.”
“It has been 200 years since the birth of Henry Foster on Jan. 18, 1821, and he passed away just three days before his 80th birthday,” Connors wrote in the historical society’s newsletter promoting the June 12 event.
Connors said it is an appropriate time to honor Foster’s legacy, his life, career and philanthropic vision that was prominent in the village’s early history and how his legacy continues today.