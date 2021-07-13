SENECA FALLS — In September, four 8-foot-tall statues featuring women’s suffrage leaders Laura Cornelius Kellogg, Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Sojourner Truth will be placed on the north side of East Bayard Street, near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. They will join existing statues of Amelia Bloomer introducing early suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony.
Until then, people can view miniature versions of the new statues at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center at 89 Fall St.
The miniature versions of the “Ripples of Change” statues were unveiled July 9. Designed by renowned sculptor Jane DeDecker, they eventually will be moved from East Bayard Street across from the Generations Bank headquarters to a permanent home in People’s Park — with the National Women’s Hall of Fame on the south side of the canal as the backdrop. The statues will be part of planned renovations and improvements to People’s Park to be funded in part through the $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.
The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission partnered with the town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls Development Corp. on the project.
“It’s been an amazing journey since the concept was first introduced to us in early 2020,” SFDC Board of Directors Chairwoman Joell Murney-Karsten said, “and it was a pleasure to work with both the Commission and town of Seneca Falls to make this possible for our residents and visitors.”
“It was an honor to work with the commission and artist Jane DeDecker to bring all the creatives together,” added SFDC Executive Director Greg Zellers.
“With the artist’s original ‘Ripples of Change’ statues now on display at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center, people can visit and see the incredible level of details that went into each of the four statues,” town Supervisor Mike Ferrara said. “It will prove to be a wonderful new addition to our town for generations to enjoy.”
Visitors can get more information on the statues at http://ripplesofchange.live.