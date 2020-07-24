Police also looking into car larcenies

In a separate investigation, Geneva police are looking into several car larceny complaints and a residential burglary from last week.

In a press release, Geneva PD Lt. Matt Valenti said the incidents are believed to have taken place from 9 p.m. to midnight July 16 in the area of South Main Street, Pulteney Street and Worthington Avenue.

City police are urging people to lock their home doors and windows, as well as their vehicles if they are unattended. They are also asked to call 911 if they see or hear anything unusual.

People who reside in those areas and have security cameras with an exterior view are urged to contact Detective Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779. They can also call (315) 781-0096, 911, or email tips@geneva.ny.us