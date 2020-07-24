GENEVA — As of Thursday afternoon, city police had not announced any arrests in an overnight burglary at the Castle Minimart.
Police responded to the store, near the corner of Castle and Oak streets, just after 7 a.m. Thursday. The store’s owner, Amita Patel, told the Finger Lakes Times she saw the front window was broken when she arrived at 7, but did not go into the building after calling 911.
Patel said more than $500 was stolen, along with Juul pods, tobacco products and some food. She turned over video surveillance from inside the store to police, and opened later in the day after boarding up the window and cleaning up inside.
Patel said her business also was burglarized a year or two ago.
At approximately 10 a.m., police and a K-9 unit from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were seen at a house on Elm Street, near Elmcrest Apartments. Geneva PD Detective J.D. Winter was talking to a person or people in the back of the house, and later went inside with other officers.
Minutes later, a person — she appeared to be a young woman — was taken out of the house in handcuffs and put in a patrol vehicle.
Geneva PD Lt. Matt Valenti, who was at the store early Thursday morning, sent a brief press release Thursday afternoon saying suspects stole multiple items from the business, but did not announce any arrests.
“The investigation is currently ongoing and more information will be released as the case evolves,” Valenti said in the press release.
Valenti did not return a phone call or email from the Times Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Winter at (315) 828-6780. People can also call 911, (315) 781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.