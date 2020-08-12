JERUSALEM — While impaired and/or distracted driving have been ruled out, the man who crashed into a horse-drawn buggy Sunday — injuring numerous members of a Mennonite family — has been charged with vehicle and traffic violations.
In an update Tuesday, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Justin Niver, 24, was charged with following too closely, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision with a horse, and not wearing a seat belt. He will answer the charges in Jerusalem Town Court.
Spike said the charges were filed after an extensive accident investigation, which included witness and driver statements, and talks with District Attorney Todd Casella.
In what Spike called a mass casualty incident that happened about 5:15 p.m. on East Sherman Hollow Road, Niver — who lives on nearby Comstock Road — was driving west when he hit the westbound horse-drawn buggy driven by Matthew Sensenig, 33, of Italy-Friend Road.
Sensenig, his wife Katrina and young children were on their way home after visiting relatives on East Sherman Hollow Road. The crash happened about four miles west of Penn Yan.
Spike said Niver was driving 52 miles per hour when he crested a hill and the right front of his vehicle hit the left rear of the buggy, which was going about 5 mph and had a slow-moving emblem on the back. While a vehicle was coming from the other direction, Spike said Niver — contrary to previous information — was not trying to pass the buggy.
The buggy was demolished. Sensenig and his family were ejected into a nearby ditch and field, with some suffering serious injuries and four medical helicopters being called to the scene along with ambulances, taking the family to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
As of Tuesday, Spike said all were recovering from injuries that ranged from serious to minor. In addition to Sensenig and his wife, five children — ranging in age from 9 years old to 7 months — were hurt.
Spike said another child was riding a bike in front of the buggy but was not hit.
Niver’s car also hit the horse, which was seriously injured and euthanized at the scene by a local veterinarian.
Niver was not injured.
The crash prompted a heavy emergency response, including the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department and Yates County Office of Emergency Management.
Spike said the emergency management office will hold a critical stress debriefing Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Branchport fire station, for first responders and others involved in what he called a stressful emergency incident.