WATERLOO — In its last act of the fiscal year, the Village Board has proposed a tentative 2023-24 village budget containing small increases in the tax levy and tax rate.
The spending plan will be subject to a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 10, followed by possible adoption.
However, the new Village Board that took office April 1 can make changes at the hearing before voting on a final budget. The new board features three new members, along with holdover trustees Gina Suffredini and John Butlak.
The tentative budget was assembled at a March 30 workshop session. The highlights:
• Appropriations will rise from $4.04 million to $4.51 million.
• The tax levy will increase from $3.07 million to $3.09 million.
• The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value will go from $19.55 to $19.80.
• Assessments will go to $157.3 million from $156.7 million.
• The water rate will be $4.54 per 1,000 gallons consumed.
• The sewer rate of will remain at $10.75 per 1,000 gallons used.
“The workshop for the tentative budget went as expected and very well. No surprises,” said trustee Lee Boise, who is leaving the board after losing his reelection bid in the March 21 election. “It’s ready to be passed on to the new board.”
Incoming mayor Walt Bennett said he and the two new trustees, Andrew Trahms and Patricia Bartran, did not attend the March 30 budget workshop.
“Our plan was to let the group that is technically still at the helm complete their mission and do what they believe is right,” Bennett said. “The new members of the board and I will digest what they produced and schedule a workshop when we are actually in office to discuss any changes we would like to see or raise questions we have.
“Since the first draft that the first workshop produced is never the final version, we thought it was best not to muddy the waters by unnecessarily dragging out an already long meeting and trust that Trustees Suffredini and Butlak and Village Administrator Don Northrup can answer questions or articulate why some things were added or needed in April,” Bennett said.
The salary of the mayor in the tentative budget is $10,800. Salaries for the four trustees are proposed to be $7,100 each. Both are tthe same as 2022-23.
A copy of the tentative budget is available to view by contacting the village office at 315-539-9131 or stopping at the 41 W. Main St. village offices.