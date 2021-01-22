GENEVA — Two runaway teens who were missing for about a week were found Wednesday night in Elmira.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Lilly Rhinevault, 17, of Geneva and her boyfriend, Ryan Chambers, also 17, of Waverly, Pa., were found by Elmira police. He declined to go into more specifics, saying he was limited as to what he could say because they are juveniles.
“The bottom line is they were found safe, which is the big thing,” Valenti said.
Rhinevault and Chambers were reported missing Jan. 14; they were last seen at her home the day before. Chambers had been missing from his home since Jan. 5.
Valenti said Geneva police went to Elmira to pick up Rhinevault and take her back to her family in Geneva.