LYONS — Army Air Forces 1st Lt. John B. Thomas of Lyons was piloting “Aire Lobo,” one of 177 B-24 Liberator bombers that took off from Libya Aug. 1, 1943, crossing the Mediterranean Sea on their way to attack “Hitler’s gas station,” the oil-producing city of Ploiesti, Romania, north of Bucharest.
The attack, called Operation Tidal Wave, was one of the most daring raids of the war, historians say. Bombers flew at low altitude to evade German radar with the hope of knocking out the oil fields and refineries providing the Nazis with fuel for the war effort.
However, all did not go as planned.
When a group of bombers flew off course, it forced others to break radio silence to direct them back on course. Accounts also indicate the attack had moved to an approach from the south, where the Germans’ anti-aircraft batteries were concentrated. All hell ensued for the bombers, who faced a barrage of anti-aircraft fire from below.
It was a deadly day for the Air Forces, with 310 airmen dying, 108 captured and 78 more imprisoned in Turkey. Fifty-one of the 177 that took off from Libya never returned.
Thomas was one of them. His bomber was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed.
Sadly, his remains were never identified after the war.
Until now.
The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that his remains were identified Sept. 30, 79 years after he went missing.
According to the agency, many of the remains of U.S airmen who died that day were interred by Romanian citizens into the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti. The American Graves Registration Command exhumed unidentified remains after the war there, and they eventually were re-interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium. However, five years ago, agency members began exhuming unknown soldiers for comparison with the unaccounted-for airmen lost during Operation Tidal Wave.
That’s when a match for Thomas was made.
“The laboratory analysis and the totality of the circumstantial evidence available established an association between one set of these unknown remains and 1LT Thomas,” the agency said in a news release.
Word of the discovery reached Wayne County government Oct. 31, said Administrator Rick House. However, at this juncture, little is known about Thomas and his life in Lyons. The federal agency told the county that Thomas’ kin have been notified but would provide no details.
House checked the names in a monument dedicated to service members from Lyons in Lyons Central Park. Thomas is not listed. That’s something that he and Town Supervisor Jim Brady said will be fixed.
“When we get all of this information, we’ll put his name on the monument,” House said.
Samantha Wilson, a department head in the county’s Veterans Service office, has written to the agency seeking additional information.
“I would like to know if his remains are being returned to Wayne County for repatriation so that our office can assist with that process,” she wrote. “The county has expressed its interest in full military honors for this WWII veteran. If next of kin has been identified, could you please provide them with our information so that they can get a hold of us? If no next of kin has been identified, our office will assume responsibility for his repatriation in his hometown.”
As a first step toward local recognition, Brady hopes Thomas can be honored during the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Central Park. The event is organized by the Lyons Elks Club.
Jay Frind, incoming commander of the Lyons Veterans of Foreign Wars and current lieutenant commander, was unaware of the development and noted that the post’s records of local veterans is minimal.
“That’s pretty cool,” he said of the news about Thomas. “It really is.”
Frind said the VFW will do all it can to pay homage to the Lyons native, who died serving his country.
“It is a huge honor to be able to honor one of our own,” he said. “We’re going to do anything in our power to make that happen.”
His name may be missing from the Lyons memorial, but the POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thomas’ sacrifice has not gone unrecognized.
“First Lieutenant Thomas is memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy,” it said.
The agency did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.