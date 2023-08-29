ROMULUS — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere are touting “Project Lifesaver” after a vulnerable adult reported missing was found earlier this month.
In their monthly report, Luce and Cleere said deputies responded to Fayette just before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. The man had been missing for about 90 minutes and was last seen heading into a wooded area near his home.
The adult was enrolled in Project Lifesaver, which has a beacon on a band that goes around a person’s wrist or ankle. The beacon emits a unique frequency for tracking.
“When deputies arrived on scene, they deployed the Project Lifesaver receiver to track the adult,” Cleere said. “In less than 10 minutes the adult was located about one-third of a mile from the last point he was seen. The adult was uninjured and returned to his family.”
Project Lifesaver is a free program managed by the sheriff’s office. People interested in the program or know someone who could benefit from it can contact sheriff’s Lt. Rick Reed at 315-220-3407 or rreed@co.seneca.ny.us.
Luce and Cleere also reported the following for July:
July 5 — Sheriff’s investigators made a grand larceny arrest in a stolen car case in Tyre.
July 13 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Ovid. An arrest was made for criminal mischief.
July 14 — Arrests were made at the county jail for inmates possessing contraband. Two inmates were charged for having homemade, edged weapons.
July 17 — A domestic violence call in Waterloo resulted in arrests for felony aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.
July 26 — A traffic stop in Waterloo netted a half-ounce of crack cocaine. The driver was also wanted for being a parole absconder.
July 31 — A suspect was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in Waterloo.
July 31 — Deputies responded to an assault in progress in Ovid. The suspect was apprehended without incident.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 2,038 calls in July, making 51 arrests. The narcotics unit opened 10 new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 52 cases. It has recouped more than $161,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 10 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 25. There were 45 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 35 summons/complaints/services and 19 income executions. Deputies assisted with 10 evictions.