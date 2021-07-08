MARION — The Wayne County man who had been missing for about a week is now in a North Country jail after an armed standoff.
Michael C. Pryce, 28, of Marion, was charged Sunday by the St. Lawrence County sheriff’s office with felony counts of burglary and grand larceny, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.
Pryce was arrested after police responded to a burglary in the town of Madrid. Police said he was found at a camp and barricaded himself inside a building with a shotgun.
He surrendered after a short standoff. Police said Pryce was taken to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a parole warrant, arraigned in court and remanded to jail.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending. The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police, the Canton Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.
State police had been looking for Pryce since June 26, when he was reported missing from his Marion home. At the time, police said Pryce had a large cut on the back of his head and may be in the Penn Yan area, where he has family.
According to media reports in the North Country, Pryce was born in Potsdam and grew up in the Madrid area, where he still has family.
A Rochester television station reported the search for Pryce was connected to an investigation at a Sodus home that was surrounded by yellow police tape last week. Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Farmington-based state police Troop E, declined to discuss specifics of that case but said the investigation continues.