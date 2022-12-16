Multiple media outlets are reporting that Kenny DeLand, a Midlakes High School graduate who had been missing in Europe for about two weeks, is alive in Spain.
“He is alive — that’s all I can say,” Ken DeLand Sr., Kenny's father, told CNN Friday morning.
Kenny DeLand, a 2019 Midlakes grad and a senior at St. John Fisher University, was studying overseas in France when he was reported missing in late November.
The Times has reached out to Ken DeLand for more information. Check back here for further developments.