While not divulging the reason for his nearly three-week disappearance, the family of a Midlakes High School graduate who was missing in Europe said he is all right.
“We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe. We received a call from Kenny in the early-morning hours on December 16,” the family of Kenny DeLand said on a website created after he was reported missing in France. “Kenny is in Spain and Carol (his mom) is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas.”
DeLand, a 2019 Midlakes grad and a senior at St. John Fisher University, was spending the fall semester at University of Grenoble Alpes.
During a Dec. 8 media briefing, Kenny’s father, Ken DeLand Sr., said his son’s last contact with his family came Nov. 27 on WhatsApp, an international instant-messaging platform. He apparently left his host family’s residence in Grenoble and boarded a train for Valence, about 90 miles away.
Ken DeLand said Kenny had almost daily contact with his family until then.
Kenny’s phone was pinged Nov. 30 and his bank allowed police to track his purchases. On the morning of Dec. 3 he made a small purchase at a sporting goods store in Montélimar, about 50 miles from Valence.
Kenny, 22, was seen on a surveillance camera entering the store. That was the last known sighting of him.
At the time of the media briefing, his parents could not come up with any reason for his disappearance and said it was uncharacteristic of Kenny not to stay in touch with relatives and/or friends.
In the website statement the family thanked St. John Fisher, the American Institute for Foreign Study, French authorities, the Rochester and Buffalo offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and state Sen. Pam Helming.
“We want to thank all the media members for their diligence and swift attention in spreading the word about our son. Without the media’s help, Kenny would not have seen himself in the news and reached out to us,” the statement said. “We also want to extend our love and appreciation to our fantastic community for rallying together. Without everyone’s help, we wouldn’t have our son — hopefully — home for Christmas.”