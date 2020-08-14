PENN YAN — Following a 90-minute search Tuesday afternoon that involved dozens of people, a missing elderly adult with dementia was found safe.
Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said the adult, who was not identified by name or gender, left home on foot without telling anyone. Village police officers checked the area and knocked on neighborhood doors and later got help from the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Penn Yan Ambulance, Penn Yan Fire Department, county emergency management office, and neighbors.
The person was found at an undisclosed business, unharmed, and taken home by police. Dunham said the person told police they simply went for a walk without notifying family.
“The police department would like to thank the family and everyone who came out and assisted, and wanted to let neighbors know the individual was found safe,” Dunham said. “I would say 25 to 30 people were there within half an hour to help. It was a pretty amazing turnout within a few minutes.”