GENEVA — The city of Geneva Green Committee is partnering with the town of Geneva Sustainability Committee and the Geneva Community Center to present “Mission Zero: Creating New Pathways for Living in Harmony with the Earth.” It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Geneva Community Center.
The earth-friendly practices and initiatives being featured include:
• Kitchen Hacks, 11 a.m. — A cooking demonstration by Chef Sam Buyskes on using leftovers to create great meals for everyday family meals.
• Total Recall, duration of event — A pop-up vintage clothing and accessory shop.
• Making Geneva a More Pedestrian and Bike-Friendly City, 1 p.m. — A presentation and update on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
• The Town of Geneva “Fix It” Clinic, duration — “Handy” volunteers offer repair and advice on broken, small household appliances like lamps, vacuum cleaners, etc.
• Silo Food Truck, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Offering foods sourced from local ingredients, including vegan and meat options.
• The Story of Stuff, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1 p.m. — Short films presented every hour on the hour.
• Kids Corner, duration — Hands-on painting and planting activities.
Additionally, there are about 25 booths featuring information on composting, recycling, sustainable home products, locally grown produce, solar options in the Finger Lakes, solar homes, and numerous conservation and environmental offerings.
The event is a joint celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.
For more information, contact Jan Regan at jregan@geneva.ny.us or Richard Cox at richard4life2@gmail.com.