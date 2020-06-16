MILO — The police reform debate in America didn’t start with the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, said Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano.
However, she said, Floyd’s death has galvanized people around the nation and world to demand police reforms, and in particular, how law enforcement deals with people of color.
“It has come into a broader, more meaningful consciousness,” she said in a phone conference with reporters last week. “We are starting to see meaningful reform emerge from Congress,” pointing to the House’s Justice in Policing Act, which would limit legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force incidents and ban police chokeholds, among other changes.
It also would revise the federal criminal police misconduct statute to make it easier to prosecute officers involved in “reckless” misconduct, and it would change “qualified immunity” protections to more broadly enable damage claims against police in lawsuits. The legislation would also ban racial profiling, boost requirements for police body cameras and limit the transfer of military equipment to local jurisdictions.
However, said Mitrano, the “reactive nature” of the president and the Republican-controlled Senate could ultimately stymie the reforms approved in the House, which holds a large Democratic majority.
And she said incumbent Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, her opponent in the November election for the House seat, is among the Republicans panning the package. She alleges it’s because of his close ties with President Trump, who is also a critic of the legislation.
Reed said the legislation has no chance of getting passed in the Republican-controlled Senate and signed by Trump.
The congressman said there were portions of the bill that could get Republican support, and that Democrats would have been wiser to work on bipartisan legislation in concert with the GOP.
Mitrano said Reed’s first reaction “is to turn against it” because Trump doesn’t like it.
“He takes his orders from Trump,” she said. “Tom Reed asks (the president) how high do you want me to jump? How does a representative do that?”
In the face of such a pressing matter, Mitrano said Reed needs to address the concerns of his constituents over his loyalty to the president and party leaders.
The need for reform in policing is not a debate anymore, said Mitrano.
“We need transparency and best practices across the board,” she said, adding that the backgrounds of rogue cops must be disclosed.
“I will stand by the Justice and Policing Act,” she said.
And if it doesn’t get through this Congress, and with Trump’s signature, if elected she promised she’ll work to get it passed in 2021.
Mitrano said she is not in favor of defunding the police but wants to know more about how they are spending their money.
She said it’s “possible” that some of their federal funding is being used to “militarize” the police, including the purchase of armored personnel carriers. Police agencies have said the equipment is needed for protection.
Mitrano said many police agencies adopted a “militarized mode” after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to defend against ”external terrorism.” The question is whether this approach is effective in domestic policing, she said.
In a speech in Watkins Glen on June 7, the Mitrano campaign said the “blurring of lines between police forces and the military has to stop.”
Said Mitrano: “Let’s demilitarize police forces and return to a notion of peace officers who work with, not against, our communities. Let us also reinforce and support those law enforcement officers who do their job well and who want to do right by the neighborhoods and communities that they protect.”
At the rally, Mitrano also took aim at Trump.
“He is a racist,” she said. “To save the soul of this country we must be crystal clear about the meaning of his presence in our lives: He is a blight on democracy, he seeks autocracy and he is using racism to achieve it. … If empathy and compassion are what we rely on to bridge our differences, to understand one another, and upon that foundation to build a just and fair society, then he utterly fails the test. And he must be replaced.”