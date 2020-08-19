PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano, who is challenging incumbent Republican Tom Reed in the race for the 23rd District seat, will be in Geneva on Saturday for two campaign events:
• Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Mitrano and campaign staff will be at the Geneva Farmers Market at Lakefront Park talking to voters and handing out literature.
• 2-4 p.m.: Mitrano will host an in-person town hall at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center pavilion, also at Lakefront Park.
Attendees are asked to respect coronavirus prevention guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.