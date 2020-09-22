MILO — The two candidates in the 23rd Congressional District will be debating this fall, but the Democratic challenger said one is not enough and that it comes far too late in the election season.
Democrat Tracy Mitrano, who is vying for a second time to oust longtime Republican Congressman Tom Reed this fall, noted that the incumbent has agreed to a debate on Oct. 27, with a location to be determined.
Mitrano had been pushing for five debates with Reed, saying they should be in all the TV markets in the large district, which spreads from the Finger Lakes to the Pennsylvania border in western New York.
“This is far too little and way too late,” Mitrano said in a press release. “He is up to his same old tricks. Trying to play his opponent like he tries to play the voters of this district. The voters of this district deserve to know both candidates’ opinions on the issues we face, yet he wants to wait to hold our first debate Oct. 27, weeks into absentee voting and three days into when early in-person voting is already underway. That’s not accessibility. Voters demand and deserve more from their representatives.”
Reed’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
However, in response to an earlier call by Mitrano for more debates, campaign spokesman Matt Coker dismissed her demand.
“To suggest that the congressional race warrants more debates than even the race for president shows that Tracy is a grand-stander looking only for public attention to pacify her own ego,” he said in a statement in July.
Mitrano said a Washington Post poll indicates about six in 10 voters want to vote ahead of election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting is now a feature of New York state elections as well.
“So, with an outsized percentage of votes already cast by Oct. 27, the impact of Reed’s proposed debate will be far too limited,” said the campaign. “Americans living overseas, including members of the military and federal employees, likely won’t see the live-streamed debate before sending their vote.”
The campaign said election commissioners mailed ballots to service members last Friday, Sept. 18, “and the military recommends mailing them back by Oct. 5 if aboard a ship, or if stateside, by the end of the day Oct. 27, hours before Reed’s proposed debate.”
Mitrano said voters want the perspectives of candidates and need time to weigh what they’ve heard to make an informed decision.
“That is the essence of the democratic process,” she said.
The Mitrano campaign said it is continuing to push for more debates.
Mitrano lost to Reed by about 20,000 votes in 2018. The two debated three times two years ago, and all were in the southwestern portion of the district.