SENECA — Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano will be in Ontario County Friday as part of what she is calling a healthcare listening tour.
The event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 840 headquarters at 1431 Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca.
Mitrano, a Democrat from Yates County who is again running against Republican incumbent Tom Reed in the 23rd Congressional District, announced the tour last week. She is scheduled to be in Dunkirk, Jamestown, Olean, and Corning this week before the Ontario County stop.
Mitrano will be discussing a partnership that she said will see more than $500,000 in medical debt go away for residents of the 23rd District. Mitrano is working with RIP Medical Debt, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Dr. Ralph Walton of Jamestown and Dr. Marguerite Uphoff of Ithaca.
Walton, Uphoff and other area doctors are purchasing more than $170,000 of medical debt owed by district residents. Mitrano said the generosity of the doctors will eliminate more than $500,000 of medical debt at 1 percent of original cost.
“These dedicated professionals ... realize healthcare costs are too high, and we need to develop common-sense solutions,” Mitrano said in a press release. “I applaud their efforts and look forward to working closely with them and other medical professionals across the district to address this crisis.”
“The healthcare industry across the United States is broken and in chaos. We can do better,” Mitrano added. “I want to hear from everyone about their healthcare concerns and what their experiences have been with our healthcare system.”
Mitrano said her stance contrasts with Reed’s record on the issue.
“In almost 10 years representing this district, Tom Reed has consistently voted against providing affordable healthcare for his constituents — more than 70 times at last count,” she said. “In December, he voted against a bill to lower prescription drug prices and last May, he opposed a bill to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, in a continued bid to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act. Tom Reed will not give us the solution, he is part of the problem.”
Mitrano also criticized what she called Reed’s continued acceptance of re-election campaign contributions from major pharmaceutical and health insurance companies.
She said after the tour, she will announce a plan to address healthcare costs and work on a non-partisan basis to find a solution to the crisis.