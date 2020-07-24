ITHACA — The debate about debates is a staple of campaigning, and it’s the challengers who are most likely pushing incumbents for more of them.
That’s holding true in the race for the House seat in the 23rd Congressional District.
Democrat Tracy Mitrano, who is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Tom Reed of Corning after losing by about 20,000 votes in 2018, continues to push for five debates this fall in five regions of the district.
Mitrano, of Milo, Yates County, said it’s important to have them in the five main media markets that make up the 11-county district, which spans the Finger Lakes to the state line in western New York.
Mitrano issued a press release Wednesday pushing for the five debates and reiterated the message in a conference call with reporters and a followup press release on Thursday.
She said in 2018 that she and Reed had three debates but were offered to do five more. The ones that did take place were all in the southwestern portion of the district. She said those three debates were supposed to be posted online, but because of technical issues, only one was.
And that, Mitrano said during Thursday’s press call, is why she is calling for five debates this year, one in each of the main media markets that serve the district.
Mitrano accused Reed of choosing debate times and locations that benefit him.
“It weeds out all the eastern parts,” she said. “He hasn’t been in Geneva (for a debate) since 2012. I don’t believe he has ever had a debate in Ithaca or Owego. With more debates, if there are technical glitches at one or two, people will still get a chance to have a full picture of what the issues are and what the campaigns represent.”
Reed campaign spokesperson Matt Coker said there is no need for five debates.
“To suggest that the congressional race warrants more debates than even the race for president shows that Tracy is a grand-stander looking only for public attention to pacify her own ego,” he said in a statement. “However, Tom is focused on results. He is protecting the interests of New Yorkers during these unprecedented times while remaining accessible to voters, as evident by having held over 270 town halls. In time, voters will see they can’t trust radical liberal Tracy Mitrano.”
Mitrano said town hall events are not debates.
“That’s his function as a congressman,” she said.