PENN YAN — Democrat Tracy Mitrano said she “ran out of time” in closing the gap with Republican Congressman Tom Reed in the race for the 23rd Congressional District seat in 2018.
In a conference call last week with reporters, she blamed some of that gap on the “long, protracted primary” against a large number Democratic hopefuls who also wanted a crack at Reed, one of President Trump’s earliest supporters.
Mitrano is hoping it will be different this time around. She announced her candidacy for the 2020 race just weeks after the 2018 election, and she’s been in campaign mode ever since.
“We’ve been working all the past year,” she said, pointing to a five-city, five-day listening tour on healthcare in January that included a stop in Geneva.
“All of them were well-attended,” she said.
Mitrano said what she discovered on the tour is that healthcare is a concern for many — from the price of premiums and prescriptions to the out-of-pocket costs that have led to massive medical debts for many.
“Everyone agrees that healthcare is ineffective and inefficient,” she said.
Mitrano said the nation doesn’t necessarily need a Bernie Sanders-type Medicaid-for-all program to start addressing some of the issues plaguing the nation’s healthcare system.
It can happen in Congress right now, she said, but it’s not.
“What I heard people say over and over is that they want Congress to do something,” she said.
And then she took aim at Reed, who will be her November opponent if she secures the Democratic nomination.
She said Reed had a chance to do the right thing on healthcare with bills such as the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would have given Medicare the power to negotiate directly with the drug companies on prescription costs. The bill passed in the House, controlled by Democrats, but has not made it through the Republican-controlled Senate.
“He is voting for the interests of his biggest contributors to his war chest,” said Mitrano, referring to pharmaceutical manufacturers and other businesses in the healthcare industry.
“We need to compare what he says (on lower drug prices) to the record,” she said.
Other ideas that could improve healthcare in America, said Mitrano, would be to lower the age of Medicare eligibility, which is currently 65.
“There’s lots of things we can do,” she said.
Mitrano said, “Congress must do its job… (and) take responsibility for the health of the people of this country.”
She said she detests the “socialist” branding that Reed and other Republicans have used on ideas such as healthcare for all.
The “fear-mongering on socialism is an age-old tradition,” she said, referring to such programs as Social Security and Medicare that were once branded with that description by conservatives. “Tom Reed has done that.”
Mitrano was asked on the call who she could support among the Democrats vying for the nomination and chance to take on Trump in November.
“All I know is I can support any one of the candidates,” she said.
Mitrano is not the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination. Ithaca oral surgeon Scott Noren also has announced his candidacy. If both candidates collect enough valid signatures in the counties that comprise the district, the two would face off June 23 in a primary.