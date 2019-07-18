PENN YAN — Congressional candidate and local resident Tracy Mitrano will hike the Keuka Outlet Trail with residents and experts in lake health and watershed stewardship this Saturday.
Mitrano will start her trek on the Keuka Outlet Trail at 1 p.m. The hike begins at the village of Penn Yan Sports Complex at 360 Elm St., the spot where the trail begins. The public is invited to participate.
Mitrano, a Democrat, is a candidate for the 23rd Congressional District seat. She lost to Republican incumbent Tom Reed in the November 2018 election but announced early this year she would run again. She will talk with experts and residents about the issue of water quality in Seneca and Keuka lakes, the significance of the outlet, and how watershed preservation intersects with agriculture and tourism.
Representatives from the Friends of the Outlet, the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative, the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, and the Penn Yan Lions Club will provide input during the walk.
“We are privileged to live in one of the most beautiful places in the country,” Mitrano said in a press release. “As someone who grew up in the Southern Tier and Western New York, I am well acquainted with its natural loveliness. We have a responsibility to keep our environment beautiful, which means, first and foremost, that we keep it clean.”
The hike concludes at the trail’s end on Seneca Street in Dresden around 4:30 p.m. There will be a reception at the Dresden Hotel on Main Street following the walk.
Mitrano said balancing environmental concerns with the needs of farmers and growers is important to her too.
“The bedrock of our district’s economy is agriculture, and this vibrant industry needs support from its elected leaders,” she said.
The hike will be postponed if dangerous weather conditions are forecast.
Check the Tracy Mitrano for Congress Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/tracymitranoNY23/ for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.