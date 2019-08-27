GENEVA — A development proposal for a key parcel in the north side of the city provides an opportunity for more affordable housing. There also is an outside chance for a grocery store to serve a section of the city that has limited access to fresh food.
Geneva-based Lakeview Health Services and Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services has pitched the city’s Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corporation — each of which owns sections of the nearly one-acre parcel — to build a 40-unit affordable housing development at the corner of North Exchange and East North streets.
“It’s not very far along,” said Harry Merryman, chief executive officer of Lakeview Health Services, who noted that the two agencies are working on a 60-unit development in Ithaca.
Half of the 40 units would be reserved for people recovering from mental health challenges, while the other half would be for anyone qualifying for affordable housing, Merryman said.
A market study will be needed as part of efforts to secure project funding, said Merryman, but “I have no doubt that the need is there.”
The project likely would be funded through low-income tax credits and financial support from other state agencies. Similar Lakeview projects include a 60-unit facility in Macedon and a 40-unit development in Seneca Falls.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the city’s IDA and LDC, with city support, “jumped on board to help facilitate the acquisition of parcels and demolition of buildings on the northwest corner to facilitate private investment for neighborhood services.”
The city has been shopping the parcel for some time. The hopes had been to land a grocery store proposal, but that has proven to be a challenge, Gerling told City Council at its July meeting.
“Our goal is to have a grocery store,” she told Council, noting that the city’s North End Brownfield Opportunity Area plan identified the North Exchange and East North streets area as a “prime location to expand access to basic services for the residents in the neighborhood.”
She emphasized to Council that the grocery store concept has not been abandoned.
“We have not given up on that notion, but it’s been a really hard struggle to market a grocery store,” she said. “The small-scale (concept) is not there anymore.”
Still, Gerling noted that the housing proposal pitched by Lakeview and Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services includes 5,000 feet of commercial space. That space potentially could house a small-scale grocery, she said.
Gerling also pointed to the city’s partnership with Hobart and William Smith Colleges on a project focusing on food-access issues in the Sixth Ward through HWS grad and AmeriCorps Vista Kevin Collado. She said he “continues to pursue small-scale grocery store options.”
Merryman said Lakeview would welcome such a store, in part because it would serve the development’s residents.
“That would be terrific,” said Merryman. “We would love to see that.”
If that’s not a possibility, he envisions using at least part of the space for its own offices.
Merryman said there is much work to be done on the proposal, and that even if all goes well, it likely would be three years before anything is built on the site.
“The next step, if the boards (IDA and LDC) would like to consider the proposal, is community and neighborhood outreach and input to help inform their decision,” said Gerling.
Merryman said they intend on working with the area’s residents to develop a proposal that works best for their neighborhood.
“It’s really important that we have dialogue with the neighbors,” he said. “There will be lots of opportunity for dialogue and discussion.”