GENEVA — The Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort negotiated a PILOT agreement with the city’s Industrial Development Agency many years ago.
Hotel officials are asking the IDA for a new payment-in-lieu-of-taxes plan. It would result in decreasing payments over the next few years, followed by higher ones toward the end of the agreement.
The IDA Board of Directors will consider the request at its meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“They are not looking to change the length or amount. They are just looking to change the timing of the amounts,” City Comptroller Adam Blowers explained.
Blowers said the Ramada paid $337,498 in 2020, money that was shared by the city, school district and Ontario County. He said the 2021 amount is scheduled to be $351,561, but that may be negotiated downward if the IDA approves. Blowers said he doesn’t know what amounts the Ramada is looking to pay and won’t know until and if he sits down to negotiate.
The IDA meeting will not be open to the public. It will be conducted by teleconference and will be available to view on the the city’s YouTube channel.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda:
• The IDA will discuss the update to the city zoning code that is now in the final stages. That discussion will be led by City Manager Sage Gerling.
• Gerling will provide updates on activities of the Ag and Food Tech Park, City Council, the marketing committee, and the Food and Beverage Consortium summit.
• An executive session is planned to discuss the proposed acquisition, sale, or lease of real property. Such closed-door sessions are allowed only if publicity would affect the value of the real property substantially.