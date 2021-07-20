PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Health Foundation presented Molly Pullen, a member of the Penn Yan Academy Class of 2021, with the Kitty Wigsten Memorial Scholarship.
The one-year scholarship is awarded to a graduating Penn Yan senior who plans to pursue career studies in healthcare services. The scholarship is sponsored by the Finger Lakes Health Foundation and is funded through gifts given in memory of Katherine “Kitty” Wigsten, who worked at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years as a nurse, manager and administrative team member.
Pullen has been accepted into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Nazareth College, with long-term plans to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. In addition, she will play tennis for the Golden Flyers.
She participated in the New Visions Medical Careers Program, and all of her healthcare experiences leading up to this point in her life made to believe that “nurses are truly and unequivocally compassionate heroes.”
Pullen was on Superior Honor Roll throughout high school. She was a member of the World Languages Honor Society, played varsity tennis and captained the team; was an orientation leader; and served as a tour guide and presenter for Biomedical Sciences Exploration Day from 2018-21.
Pullen is active in the community as a participant in the Linus Project, Operation Merry Christmas-Geneva Center of Concern, and as a bell ringer for the Yates County Christmas Program. In 2013, she co-founded “The Knit Wits” with her twin sister Claire, an organization designed to help the less fortunate by knitting winter hats, mittens and scarves. Items are donated or sold, with proceeds benefiting local organizations that include Thrive to Survive and Finger Lakes Oncology, Ontario County Humane Society, Mercy Flight, Milly’s Pantry, and Keuka Comfort Care Home.