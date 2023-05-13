TORREY — Darlene Smith will spend plenty of time on Mother’s Day with two of her children, Brad Smith and Michelle Berch, but it won’t be a day of rest and relaxation.
Instead, all three hope to be busy at the family business, Seneca Stag Brewing — and Darlene wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I have wonderful kids that have helped me achieve my dream of having my own place,” Darlene said during a recent interview including her children. “My family has been my richest resource and have all helped in some part to the success of the business. I am so blessed.”
That is what Darlene — known as Dar to most — envisioned when they opened Seneca Stag in December 2021 after renovating an old barn that was perhaps best known for a large sign advertising the Viking Resort Motel on Keuka Lake.
Darlene, who lives in the Himrod area, previously worked for eight years in fine dining and events at Belhurst in Geneva. Before that, she worked for businesses including Glenora Wine Cellars in Starkey and Sarrasin’s restaurant in Penn Yan.
“I was driving to work at Belhurst one day, and the realtor had just put up a for-sale sign at this barn and the nearby gas station,” said Darlene, who had been talking to Brad about opening a brewery someday.
“That is originally what we came to see — the gas station building,” recalled Brad, who is the brewer. “We said, ‘What about that barn? Is that for sale too?’ We got a key ... and it was kind of dingy inside, no windows or anything. It was full of junk ... but we saw some potential.”
Brad, a 2015 Dundee High School alumnus and 2019 SUNY Oswego graduate with a degree in business, worked in construction during his summers off from school. With some help, he renovated much of the barn’s interior, and they hired others for some exterior work.
“We started working on the brewery concept about a year before we opened. In fact, we stopped construction the day before we opened,” Brad said with a laugh. “Actually, there is still construction going on. It never really ends.”
Brad’s roots as a brewer date to his teenage years. Given his age, he admits it was somewhat surreptitious, although he didn’t overdo it.
“When we first started, it was just me and my friends. I was 16, and we were trying to find somebody to get us beer,” he said with a grin. “I was leafing through a magazine one day and found out we could buy a little beer kit and make our own ... and nobody was going to card us.
“It was kind of a fun hobby. I used to have all my equipment shipped to a friend’s house, then I would take all the boxes and sneak them into our house,” Brad continued. “Eventually, I ended up giving Mom some beer. I think she was more impressed that I was making beer at that age instead of being concerned about underage drinking.”
“It was really good, but I didn’t get much of it,” Darlene said with a laugh. “I would get one for my husband and we would share.”
Darlene noted that her husband, Fran Smith, was a Yates County sheriff’s deputy at the time. He is now retired.
“When I graduated from college, I wanted to start my own business, and (Mom) had run restaurants forever,” Brad added. “A brewery was the most obvious fit.”
Almost from the start, Michelle Berch, Darlene’s daughter and Brad’s sister, has been part of the picture. Customers will see Michelle, a 2005 Dundee High graduate, behind the counter most days, while Darlene is in the kitchen and Brad is making beer in the basement.
“Bradley is our basement baby,” Michelle said with a laugh.
While the food options at Seneca Stag start with the usual brewery fare, including pretzels, the menu has taken off under Darlene’s direction.
“Now, it’s basically a full-on restaurant and we can’t get her to stop adding things,” Brad said.
“Our menu originally was just a few shareables, but for six months before they opened I was Mom’s testing subject,” Michelle said. “We are pretty busy on weekends because our food is amazing.”
“I never wanted to be in the kitchen, but that is where I am now — all the time,” Darlene said with a grin.
Homemade pretzels remain a popular item — sometimes to Michelle’s chagrin.
“I sometimes come in at 5 or 6 in the morning to make sure we have pretzels for the day,” she said. “When we first started, I used to say, ‘Yay, it’s pretzel day,’ because fresh pretzels out of the oven are amazing. But after a few months of having to do them damn near every day, I no longer celebrate pretzel day!”
On the brewery side, Brad gravitates toward traditional German-style beers such as lagers. However, he also touts his pale ale, dunkel, festbier, and marzen.
“Once we get into fall, we will probably change the marzen to Oktoberfest,” he said. “We also do a winter ale and other seasonal beers.”
While Darlene and her children enjoy working together, there are times when it has been ... well, less than enjoyable. That was the case when they started offering Friday fish fries.
“When you are going through 50 pounds of fish, it gets a little stressful, and we had just one fryer at the time,” Darlene said. “Well, we know how to run our fish fry now.”
“Bradley popped his head into the kitchen once and said we were scaring the customers because we were yelling at each other in the kitchen,” Michelle added, prompting a round of laughter from Darlene and Brad. “We were definitely excited when we got a second fryer. There have definitely been some times ... but at the end of the night, after Bradley is gone, Mom and I sit and have a beer and relax.”
Darlene said Seneca Stag is “shaking things up this Mother’s Day” with several concoctions. And, while she is likely to be busy, Dar will enjoy the day and hopes to see other moms.
“Bring mom in and get a complementary mimosa, because I’m celebrating being a mom,” she said.